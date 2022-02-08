UrduPoint.com

59 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

59 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 89,000 fine on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 89,000 fine on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral ..

Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral

8 minutes ago
 Man killed in Quetta

Man killed in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka opener Mendis down with Covid in Austral ..

Sri Lanka opener Mendis down with Covid in Australia

8 minutes ago
 SACM seeks role of media for protecting child righ ..

SACM seeks role of media for protecting child rights

8 minutes ago
 Researchers develop biomimetic enamel analog for d ..

Researchers develop biomimetic enamel analog for dental repair

17 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>