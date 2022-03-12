59 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 94,000 on 59 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops indifferent markets and bazaars, and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering andovercharging.