59 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2022 | 04:45 PM

The price control magistrates on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 94,000 on 59 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 94,000 on 59 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops indifferent markets and bazaars, and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering andovercharging.

