59 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :price Control Magistrates have imposed fines of Rs.78,000 on 59 shopkeepers in Faisalabad during past 24 hours on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman of the city district�government�said here on Monday that the�Price�Control Magistrates conducted surprise visits to various�markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in�Faisalabad�and found 59 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total�fine�of Rs.78,000 was imposed on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.