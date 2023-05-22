UrduPoint.com

59 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 11:17 PM

59 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrates have imposed fines of Rs.78,000 on 59 shopkeepers in Faisalabad during past 24 hours on charge of profiteering and overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :price Control Magistrates have imposed fines of Rs.78,000 on 59 shopkeepers in Faisalabad during past 24 hours on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman of the city district�government�said here on Monday that the�Price�Control Magistrates conducted surprise visits to various�markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in�Faisalabad�and found 59 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total�fine�of Rs.78,000 was imposed on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

10 minutes ago
 10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tourism Website launched in China to prom ..

Pakistan Tourism Website launched in China to promote bilateral tourism

5 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer inaugurates NSU Muridke campus

Rana Tanveer inaugurates NSU Muridke campus

5 minutes ago
 Arts Council pays tribute to intellectual, histori ..

Arts Council pays tribute to intellectual, historian Gul Hassan Kalmati

5 minutes ago
 GB govt transforming schools into smart digital LM ..

GB govt transforming schools into smart digital LMS schools: CS GB

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.