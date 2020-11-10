UrduPoint.com
59 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:04 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary,Farooq Haider Aziz fined as many as 59 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded six others in various police stations during the last week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary,Farooq Haider Aziz fined as many as 59 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded six others in various police stations during the last week.

The secretary along with his team checked public transport at various routes and found 59 vehicles emitting excessive smoke. He imposed a fine amounting to Rs 50,000 upon the violators, a spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday.

