59 Wheat Sale Points Set-up In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

59 wheat sale points set-up in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Local authorities set up 59 wheat sale points here on Tuesday to supply the commodity to the public at reasonable rates.

Special checking teams headed by Assistant Commissioners were formed to monitor smooth supply to consumers from all points, according to a press release issued.

According to Deputy Commissioner Tahir Vito, about 34,000 bags of flour are being distributed here daily.

e said that apart from Multan city, two cell points have been set up in Tehsil Shujaabad, one in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala and eleven in Tehsil Sadar.

He said that about 24000 bags of flour are being supplied daily in the central markets of the city.

He rejected the shortage of flour and added that the government has more than its required stock available.

