Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

590 hoarded sugar bags seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration, backed by the police, raided godowns across the provincial capital on Sunday and seized 590 sugar bags.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi carried out an operation against profiteers in Garhi Shahu area and seized 360 sugar bags of 50-kg each.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed seized 230 bags in Begum Kot.

The assistant commissioner warned the hoarders that action was under way in every tehsil of the city without any discrimination and all hoarded stocks would be seized by the administration.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab imposed Rs 60,000 fine over selling sugar on high rates in ANF Mart Kahna. He directed shopkeepers to sell sugar on the government rates and warned that overcharging would not be tolerated.

More Stories From Pakistan

