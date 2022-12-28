UrduPoint.com

590 Poultry Units Distributed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

590 poultry units distributed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The livestock department distributed 590 poultry units in different villages of Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts under a plan to promote poultry farming in rural areas.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that 290 poultry units were distributed in Tehsil Faisalabad Sadr, whereas 150 units were provided to farmers each in Tehsil Kamalia and Tehsil Pir Mehal.

He said that each poultry unit was comprised 5 hens and one rooster and its price was Rs 1180. The poultry units were distributed through fair and transparent balloting.

The livestock department would also impart training to the people who wantto establish poultry farms at village level, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Price Toba Tek Singh Kamalia

Recent Stories

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean ..

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean Up!&#039; day in Shawamekh an ..

46 minutes ago
 SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

1 hour ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

2 hours ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.