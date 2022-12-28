590 poultry units distributed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The livestock department distributed 590 poultry units in different villages of Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts under a plan to promote poultry farming in rural areas.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that 290 poultry units were distributed in Tehsil Faisalabad Sadr, whereas 150 units were provided to farmers each in Tehsil Kamalia and Tehsil Pir Mehal.

He said that each poultry unit was comprised 5 hens and one rooster and its price was Rs 1180. The poultry units were distributed through fair and transparent balloting.

The livestock department would also impart training to the people who wantto establish poultry farms at village level, he added.