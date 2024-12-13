5,900 Citizens Provided Relief During Police Open Courts In 2024
Published December 13, 2024
The police department has successfully resolved the grievances of 5,900 citizens this year through its open courts held at various sites including mosques across Faisalabad region
According to Regional Police Spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti, these open courts, initiated under the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, aim to foster stronger community ties and ensure timely justice for citizens. He said that the open courts are being held every Friday at selected central mosques across the region. Following Friday prayers, district police heads listen to public grievances and issue on-spot instructions to address these grievances. He added that a large number of local residents have participated in these sessions, which are part of efforts to improve direct communication between the police and the public.
RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan emphasized that these initiatives align with the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, saying that the Primary objective is to establish direct connections with the public, enhance communication and provide justice at citizens' doorsteps. The open courts are also a step toward promoting community policing and strengthening relationships with residents, he added.
He instructed district heads to organize open courts both at mosques and police stations to ensure timely and accessible justice. The protection of citizens’ lives and property, along with swift justice delivery, remains the top priority of the police department, he added.
