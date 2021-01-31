5903 patients examined at medical camp held in district Khyber

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 5903 patients were examined free of cost including 928 male, 2070 female, 2373 children and 532 Dental patients were examined during a free medical camp held in different areas of district Khyber.

On the direction of DG Health Dr.

Muhammad Niaz, a mobile Hospital Free Medical Camp was organized in different areas of Khyber District including Shhibzada Kalay Bara, Storay Khel Bara, Yousaf Taalab Bara, Qamar Khel Bara, Tarkai Ghunday Bara, Malak Shagga Jumarud.

The camp was held under the supervision of Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan in which the patients were checked up by male and female doctors.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of specialist doctors, along with OPD for various diseases, Gyne, laboratory tests etc.