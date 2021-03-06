592 kanal land recovered from Bahawalpur, Yazman, Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies is underway in Bahawalpur with vigour.

The land comprising a total area of more than 592 kanal was recovered in Bahawalpur, Yazman and Hasilpur today. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Azman Chaudhry in Moza Bhinda and recovered 58 kanal government land from illegal possession with an estimated worth of Rs 110 million. In another operation, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar tehsil Zahid Hussain recovered 200 kanal government land from illegal possession in Chak 8-A/BC area.

The occupants were using the land for agriculture purposes.

The estimated value of the land is approximately Rs 62million. Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Kamran Ashraf recovered 54 kanal government land from illegal occupants in Chak 15/FW area.

The estimated value of the land is up to the tune of Rs 8 million. In another operation, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar recovered 280 kanal land in Chak 114-DNB area and 40 kanal in Chak 5-DNB area. the accumulated cost of recovered land is up to the tune of Rs 60 million. Deputy Commissioner vowed to continue the crackdown in the district to recover illegally occupied land.