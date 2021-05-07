59,512 subsidised flour bags sold out at Ramazan bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The district administration supplied around 65,814 flour bags of 10-kg in all 31 Ramazan bazaars of the provincial capital, out of which 59,512 bags were sold out during the last 24 hours.

The administration supplied flour bags in nine zones of provincial capital and, according to details made available to APP, around 6,000 flour bags were supplied in Gulberg zone, of which 5,709 bags were sold out.

As many as 11,700 flour bags were supplied in Nashtar zone, 6,400 in Data Gunj Bakhsh zone, 6,000 in Samnabad zone, 5,279 in Ravi zone, 7,600 in Aziz Bhatti zone, 11,335 on Allama Iqbal zone, 7,000 in Shalimar zone and 4,500 in Wagha zone.

There was no shortage of subsidised flour or sugar in Ramazan bazaars and the administration was taking strict measures to fulfill requirements of bazaars as provision of quality products with affordable price was the core ambition of the department, spokesman said.