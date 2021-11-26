596 smoke-emitting vehicles fined,152 impounded

(@FahadShabbir)

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) fined 596 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded 152 vehicles in line with anti-smog measures during current month

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) fined 596 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded 152 vehicles in line with anti-smog measures during current month.

Talking to APP on Friday,Secretary DRTA Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that he,along with traffic police,checked 1165 vehicles at various road of the city.

He imposed Rs 210,000 fines on 596 smoke-emitting vehicles,impounded 152 vehicles at concerned police stations,besides issued warnings to 114 drivers over various traffic violations.