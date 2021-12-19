596 smoky vehicles challaned in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against smoky vehicles, motor vehicle examiner Kasur challaned 596 vehicles, impounded 152 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 210,000 on the owners in the district during the last two weeks.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, motor vehicle examiner Danish Ali said that on the direction of district regional transport authority secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed, 1165 vehicles were checked by setting up pickets in various parts of the district, out of which 596 smoky vehicles were challaned and 152 were impounded with imposing a total fine of Rs 210,000 on vehicle owners.

Apart from this, a number of vehicles were challaned for overloading, violation of corona SOPs and fitting substandard CNG cylinders, he said and warned that citizens should keep their vehicles in order, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.