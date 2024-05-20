Open Menu

597 Profiteers Arrested, 82 Shops Sealed On Selling Food Items At High Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Exactly 597 profiteers were arrested and 82 business places were sealed on charge of selling food items at high prices in Dera Ghazi Khan division during first seventeen days of May 2024 as per orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure availability of kitchen items to the people at affordable prices.

This was stated by officials in a review meeting they joined via video link during a briefing to commissioner DG Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Monday.

Deputy commissioners and other officials concerned informed the commissioner that 119 magistrates conducted 124,617 inspections and detected violations of price control act at over 12000 business places from May 1 to 17.

Exactly 54 cases were registered and overall fine worth over Rs 6.5 million was imposed on the violators.

Commissioner ordered the price control magistrates to keep inspecting business places on a daily basis and penalize adulterators, hoarders and profiteers without any liniency.

