597 Suspects Held For Murder-attempted Murder

Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:08 PM

The police apprehended 597 suspects charged for murder-attempted murder over personal enmity, domestic and property disputes during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The police apprehended 597 suspects charged for murder-attempted murder over personal enmity, domestic and property disputes during ongoing year.

The police teams were using modern technology and human resources in the investigation process to arrest the accused at earliest, the police spokesman said on Friday.

He said there were 321 such incidents reported during the period at various police stations.

The accused were produced before the court and obtained physical remand for further investigation.

The police also recovered tools used in the crimes from the nabbed persons, besides submitting challan to the court to punish the culprits.

The spokesman said various courses were arranged for capacity building of investigation officers, following orders of the Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman directions to provide maximum relief to the victims.

Owing to these efforts the crime rate was declining in the capital city, he added.

" It is prime responsibility of police to secure lives and properties of people and all possible resources are being used to investigate the cases so that the murderers can be brought to justice," he quoted.

The IGP, and DIG operations appreciated the performance of investigation officers and hoped that they would continue to perform the duties with same dedication and honesty.

