UrduPoint.com

599 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported: NIH

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

599 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The health officials on Thursday said that 599 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 2.81 percent while 170 patients were in critical condition.

One death was reported from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 21,315 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges.

He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission.

He said that in view of the global pandemic situation the Central Health Establishment (CHE) should stringently monitor the health status of incoming passengers at points of entry.

He added that CHE would be strengthened to enhance its functionality.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautions including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. He also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

10 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order g ..

Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order general elections to save Pakis ..

14 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in f ..

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in film style

26 minutes ago
 PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s bes ..

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s best Test openers, hopes Babar

50 minutes ago
 Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.