59921 Deserving Women Get Rs. 719.052 Mln Under Ehsaas Program

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday said that as many as 59921 registered poor women have so far received Rs. 719.052 million under PM Ehsaas Kifalat Program during nine days in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday said that as many as 59921 registered poor women have so far received Rs. 719.052 million under PM Ehsaas Kifalat Program during nine days in district Faisalabad.

He visited different cash distribution centers here and observed that 18 such centers were active across the district to provide Ehsaas assistance to deserving women in a fair and transparent manner.

"Biometric verification of the beneficiaries was being done at cash distribution centers and hand sensitization of the visitors was also being ensured at main gate of each center",he noted.

He checked the availability of necessary facilities at the centers including potable water, shady seating place, washroom and directed the center staff to perform their duties diligently.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Asima Ejaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioner City, Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present on the occasion.

