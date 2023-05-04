5G cellphone users reach to 620 million in the country: MIIT

The number of China's 5G base stations had exceeded 2.64 million by the end of March this year, said the official sources of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The number of China's 5G base stations had exceeded 2.64 million by the end of March this year, said the official sources of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), here on Thursday.

The number of 5G cellphone users in the country had reached 620 million by the end of March, and 5G signals had covered all counties in the country, the official sources added.

"5G technologies are widely applied in the Chinese economy," China Daily reported.

"China plans to add around 600,000 5G base stations this year to increase such stations to 2.9 million by the end of 2023," China's Minister of Industry and information technology Jin Zhuanglong said.