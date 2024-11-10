5G Internet Service In Pakistan By April 2025: PTA
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Sunday said that 5G internet service would be introduced in Pakistan by April 2025.
The PTA local chapter sources told APP that efforts were being made to expand the telecom market and provide better facilities to users.
They said that the restoration of the submarine cable was currently underway in the country, which was expected to be completed by August 27, 2025. Despite upgradation of services, no further disruption was expected, and customers would get better services, they added.
Meanwhile, the PTA awarded a letter of intent to National Economic Research Associates (NERA) to oversee the 5G spectrum auction. NERA is a US-based consultancy that specialises in telecom and government sector modeling.
