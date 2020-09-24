UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5G Networks May Lead To Inaccurate Weather Forecasts: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:39 PM

5G networks may lead to inaccurate weather forecasts: Study

Researchers claim that upcoming 5G wireless networks that will provide faster cell phone service may lead to inaccurate weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Researchers claim that upcoming 5G wireless networks that will provide faster cell phone service may lead to inaccurate weather forecast.

"Our study - the first of its kind that quantifies the effect of 5G on weather prediction error - suggests that there is an impact on the accuracy of weather forecasts," said study senior author Narayan B Mandayam from the Rutgers University in the US.

According to the study, presented at the 2020 IEEE 5G World Forum, fifth-generation cellular wireless technology (5G) stems from new, smarter ways to use the higher (mmWave) frequencies for mobile communications, Science Daily reported.

This technology will revolutionize internet communication and telecommunication.

It has faster connection times, increases the number of devices that can connect to a network and will be more widely available over the next two to three years, according to the researchers.

The Rutgers study used computer modeling to examine the impact of 5G "leakage" - unintended radiation from a transmitter into an adjacent frequency band or channel - on forecasting the deadly 2008 Super Tuesday Tornado Outbreak in the South and Midwest.

The signals from the 5G frequency bands potentially could leak into the band used by weather sensors on satellites that measure the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere and affect weather forecasting and predictions.

Meteorologists rely on satellites for the data needed to forecast weather.

Based on modeling, 5G leakage power of -15 to -20 decibel Watts (a decibel Watt is a unit of power that describes the strength of radio waves) affected the accuracy of forecasting of precipitation (by up to 0.9 millimeters) during the tornado outbreak and temperatures near ground level (by up to 2.34 degrees Fahrenheit).

"It can be argued that the magnitude of error found in our study is insignificant or significant, depending on whether you represent the 5G community or the meteorological community, respectively," Mandayam said.

"One of our takeaways is that if we want leakage to be at levels preferred by the 5G community, we need to work on more detailed models as well as antenna technology, dynamic reallocation of spectrum resources and improved weather forecasting algorithms that can take into account 5G leakage," he added.

Related Topics

Weather Internet World Technology Water Mobile Lead 5G May 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

26 minutes ago

Govt seeking help from institutions to resolve nat ..

2 minutes ago

Legislation, special courts demanded to protect Na ..

2 minutes ago

IMF says global economic outlook better than June ..

2 minutes ago

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

1 hour ago

Russia Will in 'No Way' Follow US Demands to Suspe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.