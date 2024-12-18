5G Spectrum Auction To Be Held In April 2025: Shaza
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the auction of 5G spectrum would be held in April 2025 while the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is an autonomous body and falls under the jurisdiction of the Cabinet Division.
Replying to supplementary questions during the Question Hour session of the ongoing 11th session of the 16th meeting of the lower house of the Parliament, she said that the social media X platform was closed by the PTA on the advice of the Interior Ministry and the IT ministry has no concern with it.
Shaza added that there was no question of the restrictions of expression and freedom of speech, X was used around 2 per cent in Pakistan, adding if the government was interested in restricting the freedom of speech it had to ban social platforms like Facebook and Tiktok which were most popular and used in Pakistan.
The state minister informed that internet speed has improved by 28 per cent and mobile internet by 24 per cent according to a recent report issued by the PTA, adding, that IT exports had increased by 34 per cent during the last five months witnessing that internet speed quality had improved.
Shaza said that despite high-security measures during the SCO meeting the internet facilities were provided to business entities.
Earlier, the internet was shut down in the entire country during Ashura days while this year the internet was closed down in limited areas due to effective use of technology.
She added that there was nothing more important than national security, "We have to protect the country from cyber-attacks and data leaks."
She informed that the internet speed frequency was 274 Megahertz(MHz), which had been increased to 550 MHz after the litigation process.
Shaza said that the PML(N) government had distributed around 1.1 mln laptops to ensure the advancing process of digitization while a policy was being introduced to provide smartphones in easy instalments to all.
Recent Stories
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5G spectrum auction to be held in April 2025: Shaza1 minute ago
-
NA passes national forensic agency bill, 20241 minute ago
-
40 livestock cards distributed among farmers2 minutes ago
-
SSP visits to review security arrangements for anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Health experts call for multisectoral interventions to tackle nutrition challenges in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Open court held at Shorkot police station to address citizens’ complaints22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with eight motorcycles51 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 15 flats, restaurant in Mid City Apartments for illegal commercial use51 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha to announce supplementary exams result on Dec 2751 minutes ago
-
KP CM for developing energy sector to boost provincial economy1 hour ago
-
5th 'National Farmer's Day 2024' being observed today2 hours ago
-
AC visits THQ to monitor program “ Suthra Punjab”2 hours ago