5G Spectrum Expected To Improve Internet Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Thursday about the planned 5G spectrum auction in April, which is expected to improve the internet situation in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Thursday about the planned 5G spectrum auction in April, which is expected to improve the internet situation in the country.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Syed Amin-ul-Haque. Committee members noted that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had previously assured internet improvement by October 2024. However, concerns persist regarding ongoing internet issues causing financial losses amounting to millions of Dollars.
The PTA Chairman briefed the committee, revealing that three out of seven submarine cables had been damaged, leading to significant internet disruptions.
Highlighting infrastructure challenges, the PTA Chairman stated that the current allocation of 270 MHz spectrum is insufficient for the country's population of 240 million, resulting in network congestion.
He also pointed out that over the past six years, PTA has contributed Rs. 1700 billion to the national exchequer from the telecom sector.
To address connectivity challenges, the Chairman announced the introduction of four new submarine cables, which are expected to enhance the country’s internet performance and support the growth of the digital economy.
Recent Stories
Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sa ..
Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sadiq2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 20258 minutes ago
-
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui8 minutes ago
-
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation3 minutes ago
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider3 minutes ago
-
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy3 minutes ago
-
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy3 minutes ago
-
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population Welfare Department Ba ..3 minutes ago
-
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing3 minutes ago
-
Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA3 minutes ago
-
LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather3 minutes ago
-
Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviews initiatives for economic transformation3 minutes ago