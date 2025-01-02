5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Thursday about the planned 5G spectrum auction in April, which is expected to improve the internet situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Thursday about the planned 5G spectrum auction in April, which is expected to improve the internet situation in the country.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Syed Amin-ul-Haque. Committee members noted that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had previously assured internet improvement by October 2024. However, concerns persist regarding ongoing internet issues causing financial losses amounting to millions of Dollars.

The PTA Chairman briefed the committee, revealing that three out of seven submarine cables had been damaged, leading to significant internet disruptions.

Highlighting infrastructure challenges, the PTA Chairman stated that the current allocation of 270 MHz spectrum is insufficient for the country's population of 240 million, resulting in network congestion.

He also pointed out that over the past six years, PTA has contributed Rs. 1700 billion to the national exchequer from the telecom sector.

To address connectivity challenges, the Chairman announced the introduction of four new submarine cables, which are expected to enhance the country’s internet performance and support the growth of the digital economy.

