5G technology to be launched in major cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has planned to start 'trial coverage' of 5G services at certain points in major cities of the country during the current year.

"Future of technology in Pakistan is linked to introducing 5G technology and the ministry is taking all possible steps to make new technology business-friendly," an official of the ministry said while talking to APP.

He said that the Ministry of IT was extending full support to telecom companies, urging the telecom companies to play their due role in bringing modern technology to Pakistan.

He said the provision of broadband services across the country was the topmost priority of the government, adding the ministry of IT through the Universal Service Fund (USF) had launched some 70 projects of optical fiber cable (OFC) and broadband infrastructure development in four provinces at a cost of Rs 65 billion.

"All projects underway in far-flung areas would be completed by June." "In the province of Sindh alone, 20 projects of NGBSD and OFC worth Rs 16.3 billion have been started so far in 20 districts, including Tharparkar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Larkana, Badin, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, and Dadu," the official said.

He said projects of connectivity of the un-served and under-served communities of Baluchistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces had also been launched.

Under its Next Generation Optic Fiber (NG-OF) Network and Services program, USF had contracted over 16,000 km of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) to benefit 31.5 million populations across the country.