5G Technology To Be Launched Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

5G technology to be launched next year

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and telecommunication is likely to launch 5G technology next year in the country to cope with the challenges of the digital world.

The official of Ministry of IT and telecommunication said that the provision of broadband services across the country was the topmost priority of the Ministry of IT.

He said that the ministry of IT through the Universal Service Fund (USF) had launched some 70 projects of optical fiber cable (OFC) and broadband infrastructure development in four provinces at a cost of Rs 65 billion. "All projects are underway in far-flung areas would be completed by June next year" he added.

"In the province of Sindh alone, 20 projects of NGBSD and OFC worth Rs 16.

3 billion have been started so far in 20 districts, including Tharparkar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Larkana, Badin, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, and Dadu," the official said.

He said that projects of connectivity of the un-served and under-served communities of Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces had also been launched.

He said, through USF aimed to connect all the citizens of the country as digitalization had become a priority for businesses and communities. Under its Next Generation Optic Fiber (NG-OF) Network and Services program, USF had contracted over 16,000 km of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) to benefit 31.5 million populations across the country.

