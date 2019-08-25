UrduPoint.com
5G To Increase Consumer Video Streaming: Study

23 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:20 PM

5G to increase consumer video streaming: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Consumers plan to increase their amount of video streaming with 5G, according to a new study.

The majority (78%) of consumers said they will expand their video streaming activity as they adopt the next generation wireless standard in smartphones and home networking.

In addition to video streaming, activities consumers say they will increase with 5G include video calling, social media, mobile gaming and virtual and augmented reality, MediaPost reported.

"The promise of faster video streaming through 5G is generating enormous enthusiasm among consumers," states Joshua Builta, senior principal analyst at IHS Markit-London–based global information provider.

"Interest is particularly high for those younger than 50, with 81 percent of survey respondents in that age range citing video streaming as the top activity for 5G. Consumers are expressing strong interest in video streaming both on smartphones and for home internet services, which are equally supported by 5G," Builta added.

