5kg Drugs Recovered During Raid

Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

5kg drugs recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four drug pushers and recovered more than 5kg of drugs from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested 2 drug pushers and recovered from Taimoor 01.5kg drug while 01.4kg from Hussain Ali. Similarly, Waris Khan police arrested drug pusher Adeel Jan and recovered 01.

4 kg drugs from his possession.

Newtown police arrested drug pusher Zia-ur-Rehman and recovered 01.2 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and narcotics act and started investigation.

SP Rawal Divion commended police teams said that drug trafficking led to destruction of the young generation, action should be taken against such anti-social elements.

