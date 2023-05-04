5kv solar system installed at GGDC Nawabshah

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon performed the opening of 5kv Solar System installed at Government Girls Degree College Nawabshah by a Social Welfare Organization Thar Deep

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon performed the opening of 5kv Solar System installed at Government Girls Degree College Nawabshah by a Social Welfare Organization Thar Deep.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Commissioner said that all possible assistance would be accorded to college administration by Divisional and district administration for providing better educational facilities to girls.

He said that solar system installations at educational institutions and health centers of the district by Thar Deep Rural Development Program is an applauding step that would resolve the issue of power load shedding to educational institutions and health centers.

On the occasion, Commissioner announced Rs 25000 prize money for College student Munnazza on winning the first position during Sindh College talent Hunt competitions. He said that steps would be taken to organize a painting exhibition for girl students having interest in calligraphy and painting for which a letter would be written to Sindh Government.

He said that steps would also be taken to setup an E-library at college. On the occasion, DC said that all measures are being adopted for the betterment of education in the district. He thanked Thar Deep and Concern Worldwide who installed solar systems at different educational institutions and health centers that would help students prevent from heat wave.

He said The issues pointed out by college and district administration are resolved while efforts are afoot to resolve more issues. He said that setup scout unit at the college is better act that help girl students in meeting the challenges of future. Briefing the working of Thar Deep Rural Development Programe the in-charge Lakshman said that the organization started different projects in the district during last rains and solar systems including 9 educational institutions and 11 health centers were installed including this college which resolved the load shedding issues. Earlier Principal of College Lala Rukh Baloch welcomed Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other guests and gifted Ajrak and shield. She said that more than 2500 girls are under education in this college. She said that students took part at provincial level competitions program and remained successful that a matter of proud for the college. Later Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner planted saplings in the college. Information officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, District Coordinator Thar Deep Ameer Maznani, College teachers and students in large numbers were present on the occasion.