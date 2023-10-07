Open Menu

5m Cottons Bales Obtained This Year

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) More than 5 million bales of cotton have been obtained this year due to efforts of the agricultural scientists and the government.

Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad Senior Scientist Dr Jahanzaib Farooq told a function, organised on the World Cotton Day of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on Saturday that cotton was a precious cash crop, which played a pivotal role in strengthening national economy and Pakistan was ranked top fifth country that was producing cotton and exporting its products.

He said the government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to increase cotton production by facilitating the cotton growers at maximum extent. In this connection, the cotton growers were also provided subsidies on various appliances in addition to ensuring provision of quality seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and other inputs whereas field staff of agriculture department as well as agriculture scientists were guiding farmers to get maximum cotton production.

Agricultural experts were optimistic that the country would surpass the production target this year despite harsh weather conditions and climate changes, he added.

Chief Scientists AARI Malik Allah Bukhsh and Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman jointly presided over the function, whereas Deputy Director Agriculture Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Dr Amjad Farooq, Dr Muhammad Asif, Dr Khusa Khakwani and others were also present.

