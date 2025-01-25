5th aid convoy reaches Kurram amid tight security arrangements

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The fifth convoy of 70 vehicles carrying relief supplies on Saturday reached Kurram tribal district amid tight security arrangements along the main road by the Government.

Hangu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gohar Zaman Wazir told the media that a convoy of 70 vehicles carrying essential supplies had departed from the Torpal checkpost towards Kurram under the supervision of Hangu Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat and Kohat Division Commissioner Mutasim Billah Shah and has reached safely to its destination.

The first convoy had arrived in the Parachinar on January 8 after remaining stuck on the Hangu-Kurram border for several days following an attack on Kurram DC Javedullah Mehsud.

The vehicles carried fruit, vegetables, ghee, sugar, chicken, eggs and various food items for the people of Kurram, DC Gohar Wazir said.

He said security personnel were deployed at various places for the safety of the convoy.

Meanwhile, police arrested Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzammil Hussain Fasih after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him for holding a sit-in protest and disrupting routine life.

On Wednesday last, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government vowed to take “indiscriminate action” against any and all perpetrators of violence in the Kurram district as the demolition of illegal bunkers resumed.

The DC said the government also decided to arrest elements disrupting peace and their facilitators, ensuring legal action against them.

The district administration claimed to have confiscated a huge cache of arms and destroyed eight bunkers. The DC warned of strict action in case of any violations of the peace agreement.