5th Anniversary Of APS Attack Observed On Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:24 PM

5th anniversary of APS attack observed on Monday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) The 5th anniversary of a deadly school attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar that claimed the lives of over 140 people, mostly schoolchildren, is being observed across the country Monday.On this day in 2014, six terrorists affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had stormed the School and martyred one hundred and forty-seven students and teachers.The deadliest attack in Pakistan's history, the carnage prompted the government to declare an all-out war against terrorist outfits.

In the wake of the attack, military courts were set up for trying terrorists under amendments made to the Constitution and the Army Act.The mastermind of the APS massacre, Umar Mansour, alias Khalifa Mansour, alias Umar Naray, was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.Five years on -- despite the counter-terrorism National Action Plan (NAP) that was chalked out days after the APS massacre and other security strategies -- educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa remain a relatively easy target for militants.The massacre changed the perception of Pakistan against terrorism and people in the country raised voices for a uniformed action against all types of militants.

Following the attack, political parties and security departments formed a National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism.Later, Pakistani Parliament unanimously approved the formation of military courts for speedy trials of the hardcore terrorists.According to reports, since the school attack, at least 1,584 terrorists were arrested and sent to jail.

Apart from it, 167 high profile terrorists with head money were also detained or killed.In the memories of their beloved martyred sons, the parents held a candlelit vigil on the APS Shuhada Memorial located outside the Peshawar Archives library.Moving scenes were witnessed during the vigil and mourning procession as several mothers burst into tears while watching the pictures of their martyred children and discussing their memories.The parents also organised Quran Khwani on the Archives Library's premises and prayed to Allah to rest the departed souls in Jannah.

A big banner with the pictures of the martyred students was displayed on the APS Shuhada Hall.The main official programme was held in the APS campus attended by parents of the martyrs and high -ups of the army and the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government are also likely to attend the event.

