5th Anniversary Of Deadly Earthquake 2019 Observed

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 08:40 PM

5th anniversary of deadly earthquake 2019 observed

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Sep, 2024) In order to pay tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in deadly earthquake experienced 5 years ago in Mirpur district on September 24, 2019, a prayer ceremony was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Yasar Riaz Chaudhry.

The special prayer meeting was attended by scholars, administrative officers, and employees. District Mufti Chaudhry Zahid Hussain led the 'Fateha Khwani' for the martyrs of the earthquake, praying for their elevated ranks and forgiveness.

APP/ahr/378

