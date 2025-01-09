5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by KMC on Jan 10-12

Open Menu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, along with Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, will inaugurate the Fifth Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on January 10, 2025, at Bagh-e-Jinnah Frere Hall.

The flower exhibition will be held from January 10 to 12 and has been organized by KMC's Parks and Horticulture Department.

Flowers and plants were cultivated in various KMC nurseries and are now beautifully and skillfully displayed for the citizens at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

A large number of citizens, along with their families, visit the annual winter flower exhibition organized by KMC every year.

This year, there is notable enthusiasm and interest among the citizens.

