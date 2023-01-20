UrduPoint.com

5th Annual "Gur Mela" To Start From January 27

Published January 20, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Fifth Annual Lahori Gur Mela 2023 is going to be started on January 27 at Meadows Resorts under the auspices of Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan.

The event will be focused on the revival of Pakistani traditional sports including Gulli Danda, Bander Qilla, Wanj, Pithu Garam, Stapu, Cocla Chipaki, Ludoo and Latoo. Alongside, live organic "Gur" (jaggery) making, horse riding, food stalls, shooting and recreational cultural activities will also be held.

Babar Raza Chief Executive Officer Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan said that the cultural heritage of Punjab was very deep-rooted and traditional sports and games played a vital role in the development of a society adding that it was really important to develop and promote such games which represented the real cultural heritage of a particular country.

Many international players of Pakistan are likely to attend the event.

