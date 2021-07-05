5th Annual Mango show on July 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Fifth Annual mango show set to offer tempting varieties of the 'king of fruits' will be held in a nearby village on July 11.

The event was being organized at Asghar mango orchard, near chak 116-JB, Millat road.

According to focal person of the show, Aziz ur Rehman, Pakistan ranks 6th among mango producing countries with 0.142 million acres of mango orchards.

Mango output in the country was second in quantity after citrus, he added.

He said,"Over 300 varieties of mango are produced in the country but 25 most liked varieties will be put on display in the show".