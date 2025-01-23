5th Annual Rectors' Conference Highlights Character Mastery Framework For Universities
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) on Thursday hosted the fifth annual Rectors' Conference in the federal capital, where Superior University presented the guiding principles of its newly developed "Character Mastery Framework".
This framework emphasizes integrating character-building initiatives into academic structures, promoting leadership and ethical skills among students and incorporating these values into curricula.
Speaking at the event, Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stated, “Education devoid of morals and values paves the way for selfishness, greed and destruction. To achieve character mastery, we must focus on grassroots.”
Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), praised Dr Sumaira Rehman, Rector of Superior University, for her efforts in initiating dialogue on character development with university rectors, emphasizing its necessity for youth.
In her address, Dr Sumaira Rehman shared that seven strategies were employed to implement the Character Mastery Framework at Superior University. “If we aim to train responsible citizens and leaders for tomorrow, character-building must be our top priority to cultivate a generation of wise and ethical leaders,” she added.
Dr Basit, President of the APSUP Federal Chapter, highlighted that the framework provides a roadmap for universities to integrate character-building into their academic programs.
The conference featured international participation, including Edward Brooks, Director of the "Project for Character" at Oxford University, and Elizabeth Clifford, Research Fellow at the "Centre for Character and Virtues" at the University of Birmingham. They presented their institutions' designs for character mastery frameworks to the attendees.
On the final day, a panel discussion was held on the practical integration of character education into university curricula.
The session was moderated by Syed Ali Mohsin Naqvi, Director of the "Center for Contemporary Islamic Sciences". Panelists included notable academic leaders such as Dr Adnan Noor Mian, Vice Chancellor of ITU, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University , Prof Dr Aftab Maroof, Rector of FAST National University, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University.
The panelists shared actionable strategies for incorporating ethical education into academic programs and discussed challenges faced by higher education institutions in achieving this vision.
The conference concluded with the distribution of honorary shields and certificates among participants.
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs
OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish CG Cemal Sangu says Pakistan, Türkiye enjoy deep bond8 minutes ago
-
JCP nominates 12 additional judges for SHC8 minutes ago
-
Govt taking several measures to improve gas supply to consumers; Musadiq Malik8 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman says 57 lives saved through Punjab's Air Ambulance Service8 minutes ago
-
SC reserves judgment in contempt case against Addl Registrar8 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one injured in Sialkot firing incident8 minutes ago
-
Tax officer removed on misbehaving with citizen after complaint reaches Ombudsman8 minutes ago
-
5th annual Rectors' Conference highlights character mastery framework for Universities8 minutes ago
-
Minister directed inquiry on theft of fences, SoPs on new interchanges in on week18 minutes ago
-
Reforms to transform judiciary into citizen-focused underway18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews performance of waste management company18 minutes ago
-
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Jan 30 in container torch case18 minutes ago