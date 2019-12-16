UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5th APS Commemoration Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:58 PM

5th APS commemoration ceremony held

A ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of Army Public School and College (APSAC) Warsak road Peshawar was held here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of Army Public School and College (APSAC) Warsak road Peshawar was held here on Monday. According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) release, the ceremony started with a special prayer for Shaheeds, followed by the national anthem.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army presented the guard of honour.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood laid a floral wreath at the martyrs' monument and offered fateha for the departed souls. Later, he joined the families of Shuhada, large gathering of locals, school children and staff for Quran Khwani within the school premises.

During Interaction with the families of Shuhada, the commander said the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families.

He said the APS tragedy had united the whole nation against terrorism.

