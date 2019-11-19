5th CAC Pakistan Exhibition opens tomorrow at Expo Center

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day CAC Pakistan Summit & Pak-China Agro Chem is being started tomorrow (Wednesday) while its inauguration ceremony will be held on November 21 at Lahore Expo Center.

It was revealed by LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while addressing a Press Conference at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Convener Organizing Committee CAC Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Vice Chairperson Chinese Institution CCPIT CHEM Ms. Chunyan Ma and former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that it was indeed a matter of great pride for LCCI that CCPIT Chem which is a well-known Chinese organization have partnered with us in connection with holding CAC Pakistan 2019 in Expo Center, Lahore.

He said that this exhibition in partnership with China has great importance as it will involve not only local but also foreign investors from different parts of the world.

He informed that there are more than 100 stalls booked by major companies of Pakistan and China related to agriculture and its sub sectors.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that these companies will also manifest their range of products on their stalls to visiting importers, distributors and farmers from Pakistan and neighbouring countries.

He said that Pakistan is an agrarian economy, this exhibition would not only highlight the potential of agriculture sector in Pakistan but it will also help in getting modern technology for this sector.

He said that the CAC Pakistan will provide a joint forum to government officials and industry professionals to highlight the benefits of using pesticides, fertilizers, processed seeds, latest yet affordable agri-equipment and machinery.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that there lies an immense potential of agro-chemicals in Pakistan which must be utilized on priority basis to strengthen the economy. Agro-chemicals have contributed significantly in raising agricultural yield and there is still a lot of room to bring improvement in this sector.

They said that CAC Pakistan promises to display and convince the use of modern technologies developed over the period of time through research and development in the field of agriculture.

They said that we expect great results from this exhibition and hope that this event will prove to be a good step in the right direction to bring greater fortunes to Pakistan as it will not only highlight the potential in agriculture sector but also improve the image of Pakistan.

Convener CAC Organizing Committee Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that we are very glad to coordinate with CAC which sets up world's largest agro-chemical trading platform in China every year with most updated policies, products, technologies and market dynamics.

He informed the participants that there are overall 68 Chinese and 50 Pakistani companies are going to exhibit state of the art technologies and solutions to improve the productivity of agro based commodities and also keep the crops free of hazards.