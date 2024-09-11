Open Menu

5th Case Of Mpox Virus Detected In KP: Health Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A new case of mpox virus has been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, raising the toll of contagious infection in the province to five.

According to a press release issued by Health Department, a 33 years old individual arrived in Pakistan on September 7 via Islamabad International Airport after travelling from a Gulf country.

The patient then traveled to Peshawar and was referred to Khyber Teaching Hospital from a private clinic.

The hospital's medical team collected samples and sent them to the Public Health Reference Lab, which confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus today, adds the press release.

The patient has been quarantined at home in Lower Dir, where he is under the District Health Officer (DHO) surveillance.

The patient's condition is improving and his family has been educated about preventing the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, KP Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah raises concern over screening at Islamabad Airport where the patient was not detected with mpox infection.

In his video message, Health Minister highlighted that over 66,000 people have been screened at various entry points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of 17 suspected Mpox cases, five have been confirmed so far, with the fifth case being reported and confirmed today.

It merits to mention here that all the four earlier cases of mpox virus registered in KP have been recovered and are cleared from the infection after getting treatment.

