5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament opens tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The 5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament will commence tomorrow (Tuesday)

under the aegis of Pakistan WAPDA Sports board (WSB).

The 5-day tournament is being played at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Lahore at the

national level. WAPDA Chairman Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani will formally open the

tournament. Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation are taking part

in the event, according WAPDA spokesman here Monday.

As per the format, matches will be played in amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans

and invitational categories. The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs,

36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories.

The objective of organizing Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament is to establish and

strengthen relationship of WAPDA with leading sports development groups including Pakistan

Golf Federation as well as identifying new talent in the country.

WAPDA has been playing a phenomenal role for promotion of sports in the country for more

than half-a-century. It has introduced various initiatives for improvement in standard of sports

and betterment of players in Pakistan including ‘WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports’ to elevate

the standard of sports in Pakistan. WAPDA is the biggest employer of sports persons in Pakistan,

with more than 2200 players and sports officials associated with various units of WAPDA Sports

Board across the country. WAPDA has 65 teams of different games – 36 men and 29 women.

Currently, WAPDA is National Champion in 33 and runners-up in 23 sports disciplines.