5th Class Student Gang Raped In Lahore

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 hour ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 04:32 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) A fifth class student was allegedly gang raped in Lahore.

According to details, the incident took place in Johar Town area of Lahore where a fifth class student was gang raped.

The child was first kidnapped and then raped.

The police have registered a case in this regard.

The father of the victim child alleged that his 13-year-old son was raped after being kidnapped. The kidnappers left the boy back in Johar Town after 12 days.

Similarly, a four-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped in Korangi area of Karachi.

According to media reports, the minor girl had left her house to go to a nearby shop when 15-year-old boy raped her. The police arrested the accused and launched an investigation.

The accused has alleged his friends of being an accomplice to the crime.

The boy confessed that two persons, including him, kidnapped the girl. He told that they then took the minor girl to a lonely street.

Police also confirmed that the girl has been sexually assaulted and registered a case upon her father’s complaint.

Earlier, an 11-year-old girl Jamna Saami was raped by two men in Tando Mohammad Khan, Sindh.

According to details, the girl was forced to drink alcohol and then raped by two men.

The men threw the girl on ground after rapping her on third day of Eid.

The doctors had advised her to take to Civil Hospital Hyderabad as she needed proper stitches and medical plus DNA tests.

The police have arrested the accused and registered an FIR against them.

The accused were identified as brothers Roshan Shaikh and Rajab Shaikh.

