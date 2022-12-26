UrduPoint.com

5th Convocation Of Institute Of Management Sciences Held

Published December 26, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The fifth convocation of the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) was held on Monday and was attended by passed out graduates, their parents, dignitaries from academia and people from different walks of life.

Kamran Khan Bangash, Minister for Higher education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed medals and degrees to the graduating students.

A total of 07 graduates from various undergraduate programmes were awarded gold medals and 04 students were awarded silver medals.

One posthumous MS degree was awarded to Muhammad Javed. IMS is the first and only educational institute to award this degree in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash congratulated the graduates on successful completion of their studies. He also appreciated the role of IMSciences in producing graduates who have the ability to actualize theory into practice.

He appreciated IMSciences for holding the event in a very organized way and said that IMSciences is one of the best educational Institutions of the country and wished it more success.

In his welcome address, the Director of IMSciences, Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan welcomed Kamran Bangash for sparing his time to grace this important event of the Institute and considered his participation as a source of motivation.

Director informed the participants that the convocation is being held after a gap of four years. However, he stated that the event would refresh the old memories of the Institute's graduates.

He also informed the participants that IMSciences has been focusing on entrepreneurship and the graduates have initiated their startups.

In addition to core subjects, IMSciences has also expanded its focus to other areas such as Development Studies and Social Sciences.

He briefed the participants that the IMSciences is based on guiding principles of merit, transparency and open door policy.

He stated that this convocation is not a farewell ceremony, but it is a day of recognition of the success and achievements of students of IMSciences.

