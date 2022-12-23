5th convocation of SBBU to be held on 28 December

UrduPoint.com

The 5th annual academic convocation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad would be organized on 28th December at 11am in the main campus of the university.

It will be presided over by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while board and University Minister Ismail Rahu will be the special guest.

In this regard, the arrangements were being finalized by the 55-members organizing committee constituted by Vice Chancellor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani.

As per Registrar Asif Ali Zardari, Dr. Jalbani gave different tasks to the members of the organizing committee and specially instructed them to use all resources to organize the fifth academic convocation of university.

He said that all possible care should be taken of the graduates, their parents and guests and full facilities should be provided to them.

