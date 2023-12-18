5th death anniversary of actor Ali Ejaz observed

The 5th death anniversary of renowned film, TV and stage actor Ali Ejaz was observed here and across the country on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The 5th death anniversary of renowned film, tv and stage actor Ali Ejaz was observed here and across the country on Monday.

Ali Ejaz was born in 1941 in Lahore. He started his career in 1967 and was well known for his role in a popular television comedy drama series Khawaja and Son.

Ali Ejaz acted in over 100 films. He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1993. He died on this day in 2018 in Lahore.