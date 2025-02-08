5th death anniversary of actress Nighat Butt observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The 5th death anniversary of renowned television and film actress Nighat Butt is being observed on Saturday.

Nighat Butt was a well-known name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, gaining fame for her performances in Pyaas, Landa Bazaar, Khwahish and Waris.

She captivated audiences with her talent and dedication to the craft in showbiz for around three decades.

She died on February 08, 2020 in Lahore.