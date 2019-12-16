UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5th Death Anniversary Of APS Martyrs Observed In KP

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

5th death anniversary of APS martyrs observed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, the fifth death anniversary of Army Public School (APS)'s martyrs was observed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Monday.

Public and civil society organizations arranged special prayers ceremonies for eternal peace of the martyred students and other staff members of the school and held their sacrifices in high esteem.

The parents of martyred students organised Quran Khwani at premises of Archives library and prayed to Allah to rest the departed souls in Jannatul Firdaus.

In the memories of their beloved martyred sons, the parents held a candlelit vigil on the APS Shuhada Memorial located outside the Peshawar Archives Library to pay tribute to their loved ones.

Moving scenes were witnessed during the vigil and mourning procession as several mothers burst into tears while watching the pictures of their martyred children and discussing their memories.

The banners and photographs of martyred students were displayed at different roads and chowks in Peshawar on occasion of their fifth death anniversary.

Quran Khwani and Dua services were also held at victims' residences where well wishers, relatives and elders offered Fateha.

On December 16, 2014, at least 149 people including 132 students and 17 staff members were killed and many others injured when terrorists attacked Army Public School, Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman while paying rich tributes to APS martyrs, said the entire nation was grieved over one of the most tragic incident of terrorists' attack on APS.

In his massage on the fifth anniversary of APS attack on Monday, the governor said, "we salute to the patience of parents who lost their beloved children in this terrible act of terrorism." He said,"the incident of APS has proved that even our innocent children rendered sacrifices in war against terror. These little heroes are our pride and the nation would never forget what they did for the cause of the nation." Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao also paid rich tributes to the APS's martyrs, saying sacrifices of innocent students had united the entire nation in fight against terrorism.

Sherpao said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of the innocent children.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Peshawar Army Governor Martyrs Shaheed Qaumi Watan Party Civil Society December

Recent Stories

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

8 seconds ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

9 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

9 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

20 minutes ago

16 December: Masood urges Christian leaders to rai ..

22 minutes ago

16th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference Celebrates ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.