5th death anniversary of APS martyrs observed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, the fifth death anniversary of Army Public School (APS)'s martyrs was observed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Monday.

Public and civil society organizations arranged special prayers ceremonies for eternal peace of the martyred students and other staff members of the school and held their sacrifices in high esteem.

The parents of martyred students organised Quran Khwani at premises of Archives library and prayed to Allah to rest the departed souls in Jannatul Firdaus.

In the memories of their beloved martyred sons, the parents held a candlelit vigil on the APS Shuhada Memorial located outside the Peshawar Archives Library to pay tribute to their loved ones.

Moving scenes were witnessed during the vigil and mourning procession as several mothers burst into tears while watching the pictures of their martyred children and discussing their memories.

The banners and photographs of martyred students were displayed at different roads and chowks in Peshawar on occasion of their fifth death anniversary.

Quran Khwani and Dua services were also held at victims' residences where well wishers, relatives and elders offered Fateha.

On December 16, 2014, at least 149 people including 132 students and 17 staff members were killed and many others injured when terrorists attacked Army Public School, Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman while paying rich tributes to APS martyrs, said the entire nation was grieved over one of the most tragic incident of terrorists' attack on APS.

In his massage on the fifth anniversary of APS attack on Monday, the governor said, "we salute to the patience of parents who lost their beloved children in this terrible act of terrorism." He said,"the incident of APS has proved that even our innocent children rendered sacrifices in war against terror. These little heroes are our pride and the nation would never forget what they did for the cause of the nation." Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao also paid rich tributes to the APS's martyrs, saying sacrifices of innocent students had united the entire nation in fight against terrorism.

Sherpao said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of the innocent children.