UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5th Death Anniversary Of Edhi Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

5th death anniversary of Edhi observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The fifth death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Sattar Edhi, a Pakistani humanitarian, was observed at Edhi Home Green Town, here on Thursday.

Quran Khwani was offered there in which Edhi workers and a large number of people of different walks of life attended it.

Later, food, juices, water and fruits were distributed among the poor people.

The event participants paid glowing tribute to Edhi, calling him a great humanitarian. His services would be remembered forever, they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Water Abdul Sattar Edhi Event

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Attends the Second Extraordi ..

16 minutes ago

Experts’ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

24 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

36 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.