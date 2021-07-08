5th death anniversary of Edhi observed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The fifth death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Sattar Edhi, a Pakistani humanitarian, was observed at Edhi Home Green Town, here on Thursday.

Quran Khwani was offered there in which Edhi workers and a large number of people of different walks of life attended it.

Later, food, juices, water and fruits were distributed among the poor people.

The event participants paid glowing tribute to Edhi, calling him a great humanitarian. His services would be remembered forever, they said.