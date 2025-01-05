5th death anniversary of writer Hameed Sindhi observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued series of literary sessions observed 5th death anniversary of eminent story writer Hameed Sindhi by paying glowing tribute to him.

In his presidential address Prof. Dr. Qazi Khadim said that Hameed Sindhi was the name of a movement and struggle who motivated caravan of writers amicably and lamp lt by him was exists in the shape of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan.

Eminent Broadcast Naseer Mirza said that Hameed Sindhi was among his contemporary writers like Amar Jaleel, Mehtab Mehboob and Agha Saleem and will be remembered always.

Grand Son of Hameed Sindhi Muhammad Salman Arshad Hameed said that opportunity was being provided to writers for reading creative work in the shape of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan and literary sessions are being held regularly which remind us about Hameed Sindhi.

Writer Nazeeran Mujadid Qureshi said that like my father Hameed Sindhi also gave me books and he always paid respect to writers.

Writer Saleem Channa, Abdul Aziz Junejo, Journalist Waqar Raza , Darya Khan Pirzadi, Akram Bukharai, Talib Bhanbro, M. Ayoub Junejo, Ghulam Qadr BUrdi, Naushad Bhai, Saleem Maheri and others also spoke on the occasion.