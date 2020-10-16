With the 5th Generation Warfare at its peak, a retired Indian army officer Thursday posted a fake letter attributed to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javad Bajwa in an abortive attempt to create a wedge between the country's armed forces and the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :With the 5th Generation Warfare at its peak, a retired Indian army officer Thursday posted a fake letter attributed to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javad Bajwa in an abortive attempt to create a wedge between the country's armed forces and the people.

The fake letter posted at the micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Journalist Major (Retired) Gaurav Arya, purportedly urges the Corps Commander Gujranwala to take necessary measures to avert any law and order situation as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers would stage a protest outside his residence, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers would target them.

The undated letter with a wrong logo at the wrong place, poorly aligned lines immediately became a hot favourite of twitterati who made fun of the person for creating the fake document, with demands of sacking him of job for not even knowing the basics of Photoshop editing.

According to a forensic document examiner, the poorly drafted letter with a fake signature of the Chief of Army Staff, use of different shades of green ink, printed on a doctored letterhead, showing visibly blurred address of the sender followed by a sharp printed address of the Corps Commander is the brainchild to be the idea of some Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer.

The fake document, released by the Indian journalist who operates with the handle @majorgauravarya, is being seen by the Pakistani security experts as part of an ongoing campaign to defame Pakistan's armed forces through building of a certain narrative and distribution of such documents on social media to create confusion among the masses.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his recent address at the Pakistan Military academy and earlier speeches, has repeatedly warned the nation to be wary of such hybrid war. Addressing the young cadets, the Army Chief said the enemies, who plotted Pakistan's doom and destruction, were watching it with disdain.

"Having failed and feeling frustrated, they have now subjected us to a 24/7 hybrid war. This war is not fought in the battlefields but in the minds. In previous wars, soldiers were taking the brunt on the frontline; in this new war, however, leadership at all levels is the target," he said.

The fake letter received a strong reaction from the Twitter users who pointed out that a COAS "directs" his Corps Commander and does not "request" him. According to defence experts, the hybrid warfare is a blend of conventional, unconventional and irregular warfare. It is where the battle of ideas is fought in the mainstream electronic and print media and social media.

Also known as the 5th Generation Warfare (5GW) - it is the battle of perceptions and information designed to distort the perception of the masses so as to give a manipulated view of the world around and achieve certain desired objectives.

Experts well conversant with the methodology of the notorious Indian spy organisation, said the people of Pakistan must remain very vigilant to the Indian designs and avoid sharing such information.