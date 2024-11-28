5th international conference on advances in material sciences concludes

The 5th two-day International Conference on Advances in Material Sciences ended at the University of Education, Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The 5th two-day International Conference on Advances in Material Sciences ended at the University of Education, Lahore on Thursday.

The closing ceremony was followed by the panel discussion, more than 100 lectures, poster presentations and number of research papers.

In the panel discussion renowned scientists including Dr. Faiz-ul-hasan, Dr. Yar Muhammad, Dr. Khalid Ahmad Khalid, Dr. Shahid Latif and Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed exchanged the knowledge with audience on advanced solutions for development in material sciences.

In his closing address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry highlighted the importance of translational research and stated that “The University of education is committed to delivering impactful research and seizing growth opportunities to fulfill its purposeful mentorship”.

The conference has brought together over 500 participants, including 150 keynote speakers, experts, and analysts from 15 countries, including Australia, the UK, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, China, Algeria, Malaysia, Peru, Egypt, South Korea, Morocco, and Pakistan.

The event aims to delve into emerging opportunities and challenges in material sciences, exploring advanced learning in artificial intelligence, economic industry applications, commercial innovations, and nanotechnology for the upcoming era.