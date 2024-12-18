Open Menu

5th International Conference On CIIoT Concludes At UET Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:41 PM

5th International conference on CIIoT concludes at UET Peshawar

The two-day 5th International conference on Computational Intelligence and Internet of Things (ICCIIoT) 2024, organized by the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering (FECE) and ORIC UET Peshawar concluded the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The two-day 5th International conference on Computational Intelligence and Internet of Things (ICCIIoT) 2024, organized by the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering (FECE) and ORIC UET Peshawar concluded the other day.

The conference was aimed to bring together experts, researchers, and professionals in the fields of computational intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) to discuss the latest advancements, innovations, and challenges in these domains.

Mr. Sajid Hussain Shah, Director General, Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addressed the audience as Chief Guest. He appreciated UET Peshawar for successfully conducting the conference and assured full support to bridge the gap between Government industry and academia by holding a round-up in near future.

Such initiatives, he said, are focused on harnessing the immense potential of the youth studying in universities with the support of government and private sectors.

Director ORIC Dr. Nasru Minallah said, the two-day conference served as a useful platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaborations, and addressing the gaps that can be filled through knowing the technological best practices related to IoT systems and computer intelligence.

The conference, supported by Springer and Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK featured 40 research papers with SCOPUS indexing.

This ensured that the cutting edge research work presented at the conference would have a global visibility in academic and research circles.

He also appreciated the efforts of the organizing chairs, Computer Student Society and Media Student Society for their support in making the conference successful.

Dr. Laiq Hassan, Conference Technical and Publicity Chair/ Chairman Department of Computer Systems Engineering mentioned that the last four conferences on Computer Intelligence and the Internet of Things were held in India.

This year, however, it was the first time the conference was brought to Pakistan, specifically to Peshawar, and hosted at UET Peshawar. He said, the credit for organizing the conference goes to UET Professor, Prof. Dr. Haseeb Zafar, who is currently serving at Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK, was instrumental in spearheading the efforts to hold the conference at UET Peshawar.

The conference conducted three parallel sessions on "Graduate Employability and Industry-Academic Synergy Bridging to align academic outputs with industrial expectations.

The conference also organized different talks/seminars in which eminent speakers from UK, Canada, India and South Korea and notable panelists from leading Pakistani universities including GIKI. NUST, FAST and IBA Karachi emphasized over different aspects of computational intelligence and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Later, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering/ Conference Chair Prof. Dr. Waqar Shah presented the souvenir to the chief guest and other members of conference organizing committee.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India UK Peshawar Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Canada Student Cardiff South Korea University Of Engineering And Technology National University Media From Government Industry Best Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th a ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to thr ..

4 minutes ago
 Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth

Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth

9 minutes ago
 Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

9 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

33 minutes ago
 Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

16 minutes ago
 FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully ex ..

FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irsha ..

16 minutes ago
Minister for communication presides over meeting

Minister for communication presides over meeting

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

48 minutes ago
 Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilienc ..

Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilience in Post COP-29 panel discuss ..

11 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan