5th International conference on CIIoT concludes at UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The two-day 5th International conference on Computational Intelligence and Internet of Things (ICCIIoT) 2024, organized by the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering (FECE) and ORIC UET Peshawar concluded the other day.

The conference was aimed to bring together experts, researchers, and professionals in the fields of computational intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) to discuss the latest advancements, innovations, and challenges in these domains.

Mr. Sajid Hussain Shah, Director General, Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addressed the audience as Chief Guest. He appreciated UET Peshawar for successfully conducting the conference and assured full support to bridge the gap between Government industry and academia by holding a round-up in near future.

Such initiatives, he said, are focused on harnessing the immense potential of the youth studying in universities with the support of government and private sectors.

Director ORIC Dr. Nasru Minallah said, the two-day conference served as a useful platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaborations, and addressing the gaps that can be filled through knowing the technological best practices related to IoT systems and computer intelligence.

The conference, supported by Springer and Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK featured 40 research papers with SCOPUS indexing.

This ensured that the cutting edge research work presented at the conference would have a global visibility in academic and research circles.

He also appreciated the efforts of the organizing chairs, Computer Student Society and Media Student Society for their support in making the conference successful.

Dr. Laiq Hassan, Conference Technical and Publicity Chair/ Chairman Department of Computer Systems Engineering mentioned that the last four conferences on Computer Intelligence and the Internet of Things were held in India.

This year, however, it was the first time the conference was brought to Pakistan, specifically to Peshawar, and hosted at UET Peshawar. He said, the credit for organizing the conference goes to UET Professor, Prof. Dr. Haseeb Zafar, who is currently serving at Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK, was instrumental in spearheading the efforts to hold the conference at UET Peshawar.

The conference conducted three parallel sessions on "Graduate Employability and Industry-Academic Synergy Bridging to align academic outputs with industrial expectations.

The conference also organized different talks/seminars in which eminent speakers from UK, Canada, India and South Korea and notable panelists from leading Pakistani universities including GIKI. NUST, FAST and IBA Karachi emphasized over different aspects of computational intelligence and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Later, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering/ Conference Chair Prof. Dr. Waqar Shah presented the souvenir to the chief guest and other members of conference organizing committee.